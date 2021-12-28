Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $269.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.