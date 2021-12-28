Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

