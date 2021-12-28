Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $2,977.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.00441105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.