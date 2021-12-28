Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 69,148 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,148 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Perion Network worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $16,482,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 40.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PERI opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

