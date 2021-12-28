Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

