Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Buckle by 77.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Buckle by 79.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

