Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,597 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,887,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

