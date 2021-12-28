Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

