Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

