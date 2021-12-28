Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.25

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $326.25 and last traded at $326.25, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.33.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.