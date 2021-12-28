Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

