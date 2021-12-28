Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

