Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,800. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.