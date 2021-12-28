Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $93,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.89. 9,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,016. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

