Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.88. 3,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,598. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

