Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,978. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $55.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

