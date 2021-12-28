Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average is $622.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

