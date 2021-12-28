Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $2,006,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 242,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The company has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

