Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

