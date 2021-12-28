Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.