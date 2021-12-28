Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

