Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 195,200 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,582,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

