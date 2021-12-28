Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.