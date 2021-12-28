Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,868 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in CME Group by 5,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.51 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

