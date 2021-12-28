Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,251,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

