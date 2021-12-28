Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,155 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $440.17 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $441.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

