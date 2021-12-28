Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,752 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average is $189.34. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

