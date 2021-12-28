Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,434 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $58,111,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.80. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $459.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

