Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.67 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $61.67 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

