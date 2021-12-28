Mist Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $1.92 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

