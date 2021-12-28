Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Middlesex Water worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

MSEX opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.