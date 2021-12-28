MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.21 and last traded at $166.68. Approximately 201,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 346,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

