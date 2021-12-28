Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.66.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. 3,334,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,084. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

