Method Finance Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Method Finance has a market cap of $351,110.52 and $7,503.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

