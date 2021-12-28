Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $979.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

