Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

