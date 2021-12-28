Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $150.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $615.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $618.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $653.98 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $687.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.