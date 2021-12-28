Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 103,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.