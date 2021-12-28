MediShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,303.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $68,303.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

