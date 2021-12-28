Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

