McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 975,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,107. McAfee has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

