Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXN stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

