Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,955 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.98% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

