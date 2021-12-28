Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 142.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $107,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

