Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox stock opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

