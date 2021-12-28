Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

