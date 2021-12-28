Mather Group LLC. Has $376.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $376,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.