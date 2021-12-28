Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

