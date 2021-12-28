Mather Group LLC. Acquires 341 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock valued at $368,360,991 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $347.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.70. The company has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

