Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $323,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NYSE:AHH opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

